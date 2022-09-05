Sarhad chamber sets up flood relief fund

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has established a relief fund for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and appealed to the well-off people to give donations.

The decision was formally announced during a meeting of the SCCI’s executive committee, chaired by president of the chamber Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad here.

Hasnain Khurshid, speaking on the occasion, expressed deep sorrow over massive destruction, especially loss of precious human lives in the devastating floods.

He said business community stands by flood affectees in this difficult situation. He assured that the community will extend financial assistance for early restoration and rehabilitation of the affectees.

Khurshid recalled that SCCI had extended generous financial support and played a vital role in restoration and rehabilitation after the devastating earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010.

He again assured the business community will not leave the flood affected people alone. The SCCI chief appealed to philanthropists to generously support the donation campaign of the chamber for flood affected people in order to ensure timely initiation of their restoration and rehabilitation.

Earlier, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour during his speech disclosed that SCCI has chalked out a comprehensive plan for restoration and rehabilitation of flood affected people. He appealed to the well-off people to contribute their share in the SCCI’s special relief fund for flood affectees.

Bilour noted the massive destruction occurred owing to devastating floods elsewhere in the country, especially Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/ Swat, and Malakand Division, which had not only brought loss of precious human lives, but also mass-scale infrastructure damages. Though, he said, it is impossible to early compensate for the huge financial losses, but efforts would be taken for restoration and rehabilitation of flood affectees through funds and donations.

SCCI senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, vice president Javed Akhtar, former presidents Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi and Sherbaz Bilour, ex-senior vice president Shahid Hussain, former vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, executive members Muhammad Tariq, Ejaz Khan Afridi, Fazal Muqeem, Pervaiz Khan Khattak, Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, Ghulam Hussain, Naeem Qasmi, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahmad Mustafa, Zahoor Khan and Saddar Gul were present.

