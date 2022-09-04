AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Wow, grape’: Viral meme to be auctioned off as NFT to assist flood victims

BR Web Desk Published 04 Sep, 2022 01:36pm
Follow us

PPP leader and former senator Sehar Kamran has decided to auction her viral moment, “wow grape,” as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) to raise funds for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

The NFT will be sold on the digital art marketplace on September 30.

“I don’t know how great turned into grape but I have owned it and thought that it should be used for good,” Kamran said in an interview recently.

In the viral video in question, Kamran, at a school for Pakistani expatriate children in Jeddah, was standing with a queue of students asking them what they’d like to do when they grow up.

A boy came up to her and said that he would get into the army and “destroy India,” to which she responds by saying “strong army, wow”.

“Everyone has the right to express their affection for the country and this is what my students at Pakistan International School Jeddah and I were doing in the video clip,” Kamran said during an interview with NayaDaur, explaining how her comment was taken as “grape”, instead of “great”.

Comments

1000 characters

‘Wow, grape’: Viral meme to be auctioned off as NFT to assist flood victims

Cut made in Manchar Lake to save Sehwan, nearby areas

PM Shehbaz reaches Balochistan to review work on damaged infrastructure

Body takes stock of calamitous state of country

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir, 97, discharged from hospital after COVID treatment

Ukraine nuclear plant loses power line, Moscow makes Europe sweat over gas

Kohli is vital for India, don’t get obsessed with stats: Dravid

IMF report focuses on crucial threat of climate change

PM prods Discos to restore power supply on a war footing

Indus in high flood at Sindh’s three barrages

PFVA welcomes Afghan agri produce offer

Read more stories