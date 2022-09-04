‘Wow, grape’: Viral meme to be auctioned off as NFT to assist flood victims

PPP leader and former senator Sehar Kamran has decided to auction her viral moment, “wow grape,” as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) to raise funds for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

The NFT will be sold on the digital art marketplace on September 30.

“I don’t know how great turned into grape but I have owned it and thought that it should be used for good,” Kamran said in an interview recently.

In the viral video in question, Kamran, at a school for Pakistani expatriate children in Jeddah, was standing with a queue of students asking them what they’d like to do when they grow up.

A boy came up to her and said that he would get into the army and “destroy India,” to which she responds by saying “strong army, wow”.

“Everyone has the right to express their affection for the country and this is what my students at Pakistan International School Jeddah and I were doing in the video clip,” Kamran said during an interview with NayaDaur, explaining how her comment was taken as “grape”, instead of “great”.