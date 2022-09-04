AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir, 97, discharged from hospital after COVID treatment

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2022 12:40pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from hospital on Sunday after being admitted for COVID-19, his office said in a statement.

The 97-year-old, who served for more than two decades as premier and is still an active lawmaker, has a history of heart troubles.

He has had heart attacks and bypass surgeries. Mahathir, admitted to the National Heart Institute on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, will remain quarantined at home until Tuesday, the statement said.

He has received at least three doses of COVID vaccine, the last known shot in November 2021, according to earlier comments from him and government officials.

The nonagenarian, a trained physician, underwent an elective medical procedure in January and was readmitted to the hospital later that month for treatment.

Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir in hospital with coronavirus

The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure he had undergone.

After serving as prime minister for 22 years until 2003, Mahathir returned as premier at the age of 92 in 2018 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win, defeating the party that he had once led.

His government collapsed in less than two years due to infighting.

Malaysia Covid vaccine Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir, 97, discharged from hospital after COVID treatment

IMF report focuses on crucial threat of climate change

PM prods Discos to restore power supply on a war footing

Indus in high flood at Sindh’s three barrages

PFVA welcomes Afghan agri produce offer

PM Shehbaz reaches Balochistan to review work on damaged infrastructure

Tarin criticises govt’s approach to IMF programme

30 planeloads of humanitarian aid arrive so far: FO

French envoy brings planeload of relief goods

EU ready if Russia turns off gas supplies: Gentiloni

US approves $1.1 billion in arms for Taiwan, angering China

Read more stories