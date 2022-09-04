AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Sep 04, 2022
Power project: PPIB wants speedy approval of agreements

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 04 Sep, 2022 06:26am
ISLAMABAD: Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has urged Central Power Purchasing Agency -Guaranteed (CPPA-G) to expedite approvals of different agreements to avoid delay in construction of Azad Pattan Hydropower Project.

In a letter to CPPA-G CEO, PPIB Managing Director Shah Jahan Mirza has stated that 700.7 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower Project, located on River Jhelum at dual boundary between A&K and Punjab is being developed by M/s Azad Pattan Power Pvt Ltd - APPL under provisions of Policy for Power Generation Projects 2002. The project is included in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) program and its financial closing is scheduled to be achieved till December 31, 2022.

He maintained that the project related all agreements (GoP IA , TPPA, GoAJ&K IA, GoAJ&K WUA, GoPunjab WUA) have been executed, cost and tariff determined, term sheet approved, environmental and power evacuation NOCs issued.

In relation to the subject matter PPIB wrote a letter on May 10, 2022 and subsequent reminder in June 23, 2022 whereby it was apprised that land acquisition process for private land located in Tehsil Mong, Tehsil Thorar and Tehsil Dhirkot up to issuance of awards was completed in early 2021. Land lease agreements were approved by GoAJ&K in August 2021 for execution by the parties, however, slow progress in evacuation of houses (out of total 51 houses, 15 are still to be evacuated since long) was noticed.

CPPA-G was requested to expedite completion of assignment and subsequent activities by concerned offices on a priority basis. However, demonstrable outcome is still awaited.

After sharing the history, PPIB managing director has requested CEO CPPA-G to expedite the matter on priority so that any further delay in achievement of financial closing and subsequent construction of 700.7 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower Project could be avoided.

PPIB CPPA-G power project Azad Pattan Hydropower Project

