Every family in flood-hit areas to get one-month ration, says minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon Saturday sought proper coordination for streamlining relief goods to all flood victims in the province and asked the welfare organizations to coordinate with the local administration for reaching out to every affectees.

“It should not be that some people are getting more goods while the others are abandoned completely,” he said, adding that a uniform distribution could only be ensured through proper coordination among the welfare organizations and the local administration.

He further shared that some incidents of relief goods being snatched are also reported in flood-hit areas and said that these incidents could be avoided if local administration is being informed and proper security is provided to them,

Coordination between all stakeholders assisting flood victims will help in reaching out to every affected person,” he said.

Sharjeel Memom further announced that every family in the flood-hit areas will get a month’s ration from the provincial government.