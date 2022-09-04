Water in Manchhar lake rises to tipping point

JAMSHORO: The water level of Manchar Lake is rapidly increasing, Sindh irrigation department said on Saturday. The water level of the lake, spreading over Jamshoro and Dadu districts, has presently reached to 122.5 RL, irrigation department has warned.

Recently during his visit of Manchar Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake in Pakistan, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah said that the water level in the lake will be dangerous if it reaches to 123 feet. He was informed that the water level in the lake was reached to 120.75 feet.