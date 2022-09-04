KATI dispatches second batch of relief items to flood-hit areas

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has sent second batch of relief goods to the flood-affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan.

President of KATI Salman Aslam said on Saturday that nine trucks of relief goods are being sent to the flood victims in the two provinces. The relief items include flour, rice, pulses, oil, mosquito nets, pillows, water coolers, slippers, soaps, toffees and biscuits.

CEO of KITE Limited Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Vice President Farrukh Qandhari, Member of Aid Committee Junaid Naqi, Sindh Council Member Moazzam Qureshi and others were present on the occasion.

Salman Aslam said that he had himself taken the first batch of relief goods to Balochistan, after which items worth millions of rupees had been distributed. The second batch is carrying goods worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Three trucks will be sent to Balochistan, while the remaining six will go to Khairpur, Dadu, Sukkur and other areas of Sindh.

KATI president said: “We are determined to deliver aid to more than 20,000 families by the end of this month, while the supply of aid to 7,000 families has been completed.

He said that the Rangers are cooperating with the association, as the relief goods would be transported to designated points under the supervision of Rangers personnel, where they would be distributed among the affected people.

Salman Aslam said that there was a meeting with Commissioner of Karachi Iqbal Memon in which he told him that there are more than 500 IDPs in Korangi. “Our effort is to take care of 16,000 IDPs who have come to Karachi so far.”

He said that after the immediate aid, we are trying to take steps to bring their lives back to normal.

Zubair Chhaya said that he was grateful to the members of KATI, including Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer, President Salman Aslam, Commissioner Iqbal Memon, and People’s Party Korangi’s President Moazzam Qureshi, who took timely action, established a seven-member relief committee, and sent the first of aid supplies from the business sector.

He lauded the efforts of the KATI president in this regard and appealed to the members of business community to actively participate in the initiative taken by KATI and donate generously to help the aid survivors.

