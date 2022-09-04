Rehabilitation of flood victims, provision of relief goods top priority: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that rehabilitation of the flood victims and provision of relief goods is top priority at the moment and both federal and provincial governments are working together to provide relief to the flood victims.

He said this while talking to a well-known social and business personality Jalaluddin Roomi who called on him here at Governor House Lahore on Saturday. Rehabilitation and financial assistance of school children in the flood-affected areas of South Punjab came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that trucks of relief goods were dispatched to the flood hit areas of South Punjab with the help of philanthropists from Governor House, adding that this series will continue till the rehabilitation of the flood victims. He said that businessmen are not only playing an important role in the country’s economy but their role in welfare work is commendable. He appreciated Jalaluddin Rumi’s foundation for providing clean drinking water and helping school children with their educational expenses.

Rumi said that they are providing food, financial assistance to the deserving children and other relief items in the schools of the flood affected areas. He said that addressing the educational, social and health problems of the people of South Punjab is the top priority.

