FF Steel launches 132kV grid station

PESHAWAR: FF Steel, one of the leading steel manufacturers in Pakistan, has achieved a new stage of growth by being the first steel company in the country to have two 132kV grid stations in two separate units.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the introduction of the new grid station in one of the units of FF Steel in Lahore will ensure that the production of steel bars will be uninterrupted in every manner while helping the company attain a greater share in the steel market of Pakistan.

The press release further says that the management of FF Steel is extremely grateful to LESCO for its timely support and cooperation which helped achieve this big development.

It is worth mentioning that this achievement makes FF Steel get its name among the elite group, comprised of about 10 companies that have 2 of their own grid stations at different units.

FF Steel has focused on innovation and constant growth with stability, since its inception. The company has a vision for setting benchmarks in the steel industry in regards to the production processes, digitization of internal procedures and also in terms of the sales.

