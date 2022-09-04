AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Pakistan

Govt will support ‘genuine’ newspapers: adviser to CM Punjab

Published 04 Sep, 2022
LAHORE: Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Advisor on Information to CM Punjab said Saturday that government will support genuine newspapers and will ensure transparency in distribution of advertisements to these publications.

He was interacting with the Punjab based member publications of APNS. He stated that print media must also develop an appropriate mechanism to counter fake news. The newspaper industry comprises of the most educated professionals who play the role of a watchdog for the society. Therefore, publishers and journalists carry a lot of responsibility on their shoulders. He said we are a media friendly government and will support the genuine press in the Punjab.

In his remarks, APNS president Sarmad Ali highlighted the issues faced by the newspapers in Punjab. Jamil Athar, Mumtaz Tahir and Munir Jilani highlighted the issues of the regional press in Punjab. The meeting was also attended by Awais Khusnood, Irfan Athar, Furqan Hashmi, Bilal Mehmood, Mohsin Sayal, Noorullah, Waqaruddin and Tanvir Shah. Provincial Secretary Information Raja Mansoor was also present.

CM Punjab APNS Sarmad Ali Omer Sarfraz Cheema newspaper industry

