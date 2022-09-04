‘Chase anything’: Sri Lanka down Afghanistan in Asia Cup Super Four

SHARJAH: Kusal Mendis’ fiery start and a key lower-order knock by Bhanuka Rajapaksa powered Sri Lanka to a four-wicket win over Afghanistan in their Asia Cup Super Four contest on Saturday.

Set 176 for victory, Sri Lanka leaned on an attacking 62-run opening stand between Pathum Nissanka (35) and Mendis (36) to achieve their target with five balls to spare at Sharjah.

Afghanistan’s bowlers got regular wickets to dent Sri Lanka’s middle-order but Rajapaksa’s 31 off 14 balls and a quickfire 16 not out from Wanindu Hasaranga helped them achieve the highest chase at the desert venue.

“It’s the belief of the dressing room, we believe we can chase anything in these kinds of wickets,” Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said.

“We can always analyse the wicket better when chasing. There was a plan coming into this game, we know they have good batters, but the boys executed the plans really well.”

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed 84 to guide Afghanistan to 175-6, a total that could have been bigger had Sri Lankan bowlers not hurt the Afghans with late strikes.