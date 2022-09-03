AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz says PM Flood Relief Fund will be audited to ensure transparency

  • A private audit firm of global standing will also participate in the process, the premier says
BR Web Desk Published September 3, 2022 Updated September 3, 2022 08:01pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Saturday that the government has decided to get "PM Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR and a private audit firm of global standing" to ensure transparency.

"They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent," the premier tweeted.

"The audit reports will be made public," he added.

The Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) is responsible for the centralized accounting and reporting of federal transactions.

Last month, PM Shehbaz established a relief fund to help flood affectees with an appeal to the public, especially the philanthropists to contribute in order to help the flood affectees with an open heart.

Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths

The toll from cataclysmic floods in Pakistan continued to climb on Saturday with 57 more deaths, 25 of them children, as the country grapples with a relief and rescue operation of nearly unprecedented scale.

Aid has flowed in from a number of countries, with the first humanitarian assistance flight from France landing on Saturday morning in Islamabad.

Initial estimates of the damage have been put at $10 billion, but surveys are still being conducted along with international organizations.

The United Nations has appealed for $160 million in aid to help tackle what it said was an "unprecedented climate catastrophe" as Pakistan's navy has fanned out inland to carry out relief operations in areas that resemble a sea.

international aid Floods in Pakistan PM Shehbaz UN aid for Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Shehbaz says PM Flood Relief Fund will be audited to ensure transparency

Govt will permit import of cotton for textile sector: Miftah Ismail

PMD predicts more heavy rains in north as Pakistan reels from flood devastation

Infrastructure, reconstruction drives to begin soon: Ahsan Iqbal

Will fight harder if pushed against the wall, warns Imran Khan

Pakistan should seek relief from IMF, ask Russia for cheap oil: Shaukat Tarin

Small-plane pilot threatens to crash into Walmart: police

US Congress members to visit flood-hit Pakistan on Sunday

'Brave and calm' for India showdown, says Pakistan's Rizwan

Sri Lanka’s ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return: officials

Read more stories