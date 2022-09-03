Shehbaz says PM Flood Relief Fund will be audited to ensure transparency

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Saturday that the government has decided to get "PM Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR and a private audit firm of global standing" to ensure transparency.

"They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent," the premier tweeted.

"The audit reports will be made public," he added.

The Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) is responsible for the centralized accounting and reporting of federal transactions.

Last month, PM Shehbaz established a relief fund to help flood affectees with an appeal to the public, especially the philanthropists to contribute in order to help the flood affectees with an open heart.

Pakistan flood toll rises with 25 children among 57 more deaths

The toll from cataclysmic floods in Pakistan continued to climb on Saturday with 57 more deaths, 25 of them children, as the country grapples with a relief and rescue operation of nearly unprecedented scale.

Aid has flowed in from a number of countries, with the first humanitarian assistance flight from France landing on Saturday morning in Islamabad.

Initial estimates of the damage have been put at $10 billion, but surveys are still being conducted along with international organizations.

The United Nations has appealed for $160 million in aid to help tackle what it said was an "unprecedented climate catastrophe" as Pakistan's navy has fanned out inland to carry out relief operations in areas that resemble a sea.