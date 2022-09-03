AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US Congress members to visit flood-hit Pakistan on Sunday

  • Say they want to take all possible steps to help victims
BR Web Desk Published September 3, 2022 Updated September 3, 2022 04:10pm
Follow us

Members of the United States Congress, Sheila Jackson and Tom Suzy, will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday to visit flood-affected areas in the country.

Before departing for Pakistan, Jackson said that they will take "all possible steps" to help flood victims, it was reported.

Earlier, the congresswoman had urged the US to offer help with possible airlifts of food and necessities to isolated and starving people.

In a statement, Commander of US Central Command General Michael Erik Kurilla had said that an assessment team will be sent to Islamabad to determine what potential support the Department of Defence (DoD) can provide to the United States Agency for International Development as part of US assistance to the flooding crisis in Pakistan.

US announces $30m aid

Rains and floods in Pakistan have left at least 1,200 dead, and millions displaced from their homes.

On Saturday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the government will begin infrastructure and reconstruction drives soon, referring to the widescale damage that had been caused by one of the worst floods in Pakistan in decades.

He stated that Pakistan was facing a massive climatic disaster and human tragedy which was the outcome of environmental degradation through global warming and “is not of its own making.”

Infrastructure, reconstruction drives to begin soon: Ahsan Iqbal

He cited that as a nation, Pakistan possesses great determination but the scale of the climatic catastrophe “is so huge that no institution within Pakistan can fight it alone.” According to him, it was time for the whole nation to act as a united force.

Pakistan US Floods in Pakistan Sheila Jackson

Comments

1000 characters

US Congress members to visit flood-hit Pakistan on Sunday

Infrastructure, reconstruction drives to begin soon: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan should seek relief from IMF, ask Russia for cheap oil: Shaukat Tarin

'Brave and calm' for India showdown, says Pakistan's Rizwan

Ousted Sri Lankan leader faces arrest calls after return

NASA ready for second attempt at Artemis lunar launch

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

IMF conveniently ignores devastation wrought by floods

Govt trying to impose ad valorem tax on traders: Miftah

Domestic consumers: Power tariff adjustments will continue, IMF assured

Read more stories