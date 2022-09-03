US Congress members to visit flood-hit Pakistan on Sunday

Members of the United States Congress, Sheila Jackson and Tom Suzy, will arrive in Pakistan on Sunday to visit flood-affected areas in the country.

Before departing for Pakistan, Jackson said that they will take "all possible steps" to help flood victims, it was reported.

Earlier, the congresswoman had urged the US to offer help with possible airlifts of food and necessities to isolated and starving people.

In a statement, Commander of US Central Command General Michael Erik Kurilla had said that an assessment team will be sent to Islamabad to determine what potential support the Department of Defence (DoD) can provide to the United States Agency for International Development as part of US assistance to the flooding crisis in Pakistan.

Rains and floods in Pakistan have left at least 1,200 dead, and millions displaced from their homes.

On Saturday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the government will begin infrastructure and reconstruction drives soon, referring to the widescale damage that had been caused by one of the worst floods in Pakistan in decades.

He stated that Pakistan was facing a massive climatic disaster and human tragedy which was the outcome of environmental degradation through global warming and “is not of its own making.”

He cited that as a nation, Pakistan possesses great determination but the scale of the climatic catastrophe “is so huge that no institution within Pakistan can fight it alone.” According to him, it was time for the whole nation to act as a united force.