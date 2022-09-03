Punjab CM looking after affairs of 12 departments

LAHORE: With 22 provincial ministers, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is currently looking after the affairs of 12 provincial departments.

In the current Punjab Cabinet, there is not a single minister from PML-Q, although there are expectations for induction of two ministers with expansion of cabinet, sources said. “There is no minister incharge for information, S&GAD, special education, irrigation, literacy, MPDD, P&D, public prosecution, Auqaf and human rights.”

It may be added that the former chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had 36 ministers in his cabinet while his predecessor Shehbaz Sharif had a 34-member provincial cabinet. The sources claimed that expansion in the Punjab Cabinet is expected soon. Moreover, the Punjab Home Department has directed to rationalise the security of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s house and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

“The PM House and Maryam Nawaz should be given as much security as they need,” the Home Department issued directions, sources said. “The Lahore police will decide how much security is required for the PM House and Maryam Nawaz,” they added.

