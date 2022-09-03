Turkish Ministerial delegation meets PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received Turkish Ministerial delegation on Friday, said Prime Minister Office.

According to Prime Minister Office statement, the Prime Minister received Turkish Minister for Interior, Suleyman Soylu, Turkish Minister for Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, Chairman of Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD), Director General for Turkish Low-Cost Housing Agency (TOKI) and accompanying delegation.

The Prime Minister expressed his profound gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his phone call to offer sympathies and condolences over the human and material losses due to the floods and reaffirm Turkey’s commitment to extend all possible support and dealing with this climate-induced calamity.

Following President Erdogan’s phone call, the Prime Minister noted, Turkey sent humanitarian relief assistance to Pakistan in the form of tents, food items, medicines and emergency relief goods for the flood victims. So far, 11 Turkish military aircraft and 02 ‘Goodness Trains’ had been dispatched.

The Prime Minister recalled that Turkey support and assistance to Pakistan during the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods. He underlined that Turkey and Pakistan were “two hearts, with one soul” and had always supported each other during difficult times.

Apprising the delegation of the catastrophe caused by flash floods, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan was threatened with food insecurity in the country as millions of crops were devastated by the floods.

The Prime Minister looked forward to Turkey’s assistance and overcoming the challenges caused by massive destruction to country’s infrastructure, loss of people’s livelihoods, food shortage and socio-economic insecurity during the reconstruction and rehabilitation phase.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu conveyed heartfelt condolences from President Erdogan over the loss of precious lives and destruction of valuable property during the recent monsoon flash floods. He underscored that Turkiye immediately established air and land ‘bridges and fraternity’ to provide relief support to the flood affectees. He added that today, during the Friday prayers, the people in Turkey will pray for their brothers and sisters in Pakistan and mobilize further support. The Turkish Minister added that in line with President Erdogan’s instructions, Turkey’s relevant institutions and agencies dealing with natural disasters stood ready to provide enhanced support in line with Pakistan’s requirements.

The Turkish delegation, led by Interior Minister Soylu, is visiting Pakistan as a gesture of solidarity and support in wake of the recent flash floods in the country. The delegation is also scheduled to undertake an aerial on-site visit of the flood affected areas.

