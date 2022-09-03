IK security: Fawad asks ministry to release expenses’ details

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday demanded the Interior Ministry to release the details of the expenses on the security of party chairman Imran Khan.

A day ago, at a meeting the Islamabad police chief had claimed that 266 security personnel had been deputed for the security of the PTI chief, which costs the government Rs 20 million per month.

Talking to journalists, Chaudhry said that the Interior minister must also release the details of 266 personnel of Frontier Constabulary, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad police which, the IGP Islamabad claimed of undertaking security duty for Imran Khan.

He also questioned the deployment of over 3,000 security personnel at the Jati Umra residence of Sharifs, adding Sharifs and Zardaris have a track record of ruthlessly spending taxpayers’ money on their security.

He also said that Sharifs and Zardaris were spending billions of rupees on their six camp offices set up at different parts of the country, but the Interior Ministry is silent about the expenses.

He said that Imran Khan paid all his security expenses from his pocket when he was prime minister, adding the details given by IG Islamabad are concocted.

He lamented that despite serious security threats, the “imported regime” did not take any step for the safety and security of Imran Khan.

He said that the letter of the PTI regarding arrangement for the security of its chairman was also part of the record, adding the interior minister who is a “habitual liar” should provide the official details of expenses for the security of Imran Khan as well as deployment of 266 security personnel at his residence.

Chaudhry appealed chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of a malicious campaign being run against the chief justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) by media channels dancing to the tune of the incumbent regime.

