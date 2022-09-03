Bilawal talks KSA, UAE counterparts

AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday held telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and appraised them about the devastations caused by the floods in the country.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office, Bilawal had a telephone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and briefed him on the magnitude of devastation caused by floods and torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan.

He also thanked the Kingdom for strong expression of solidarity and continued assistance for flood-affected people.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Bilawal said he had spoken with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the flood situation in Pakistan and thanked the UAE for providing humanitarian assistance to the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

“Spoke to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to convey our sincere gratitude to leadership and people of UAE for providing much needed humanitarian assistance for floods/torrential-rains affectees. Apprised HH of the latest situation on ground, as well as challenges in recovery and rehabilitation phase,” he tweeted.

On Friday, the friendly countries continued to send planes loaded with humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, in continuation of humanitarian air bridge established between Pakistan and the UAE, two relief flights were received at Nur Khan Air Base, Rawalpindi.

He said total of 11 such relief flights from the UAE were received carrying relief goods for the people affected by catastrophic floods. “We thank the government and people of UAE for their support and solidarity in these times of grave crisis,” he added.

The two series of humanitarian assistance flights from Qatar were also received at Karachi Jinnah International Airport. The humanitarian relief goods include food baskets, tents, and personal hygiene kits.

He said that provincial Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Muhammad Sajid Jokhio and Consul General of Qatar Mishaal Al Ansari along with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) received the aircraft carrying relief goods.

“The relief assistance from brotherly country of Qatar is timely and is welcomed with warmth and gratitude by the people of Pakistan,” the spokesperson added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

