AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt committed to rehabilitating each flood-affected person: minister

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid has said that first the process of rehabilitation of flood victims would be completed and then there would be politics in Punjab.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, he said that local bodies’ elections in Punjab would be held under a law that the government and the opposition would agree on and not under the Act passed overnight by the former government.

“The entire nation was suffering from the punishment of the regime change operation and that was why transparent and prompt elections were the demand of the entire nation,” he added.

According to him, initially, the federal government was nowhere to be seen in the flood-affected areas of Punjab, now photo sessions are taking place. It is everyone’s responsibility to help the flood victims who are in trouble. We all have to work together to get the flood affected people out of this historic catastrophe.

Speaking on the flood relief activities, the Minister said that about 900,000 acres of land had been affected in the districts of south Punjab due to the floods and torrential rains, while 40 people had been killed by floods and 37 people had been killed by the collapse of houses.

He added that 141 people were seriously injured and 2009 people were slightly injured while 390 large animals and 1136 small animals were affected by the flood in southern Punjab.

Rashid further said that under the relief package of the Punjab Chief Minister, Rs 1 million had been approved for the families of each deceased person while Rs 300,000 for each injured person. “A survey of the flood-affected area is being conducted and after the survey is completed, the distribution of relief money will be started among the victims.” he added.

The Minister said that his department started preparation for flood fighting since February this year. “It made available 235 dewatering sets, 122 tractor trolleys, 13 sucker machines, 41 generators and 52 temporary disposal stations for the Dera Ghazi Khan division.

Almost all departments were engaged in relief activities; from secretaries of union council to the highest rank officers personally supervised the relief operations. Even the members of civil society, such as Imams of Masajid, NGOs and public representative, have been made part of the relevant committees,” he added.

He ensured that every penny of the relief money would be transparently delivered to the beneficiaries. He further said that after the flood water recedes, the rehabilitation work will begin. “First of all, the flood-affected roads, bridges, passages and infrastructure will be restored and the relevant departments will work together to provide relief to the flood victims,” he added.

“Today, 10 trucks of relief goods are being sent to the flood-affected areas, while 1,000 gas stoves will be distributed among the flood victims. Sets of used clothes are also being sent to the affected areas,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab govt flood victims flood water Mian Mahmood ul Rashid flood affected person

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt committed to rehabilitating each flood-affected person: minister

Aid groups warn of growing plight

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

British HC, COAS discuss regional security

OPEC+ to weigh rollover or cut at Sept 5 meeting

Govt trying to impose ad valorem tax on traders: Miftah

Domestic consumers: Power tariff adjustments will continue, IMF assured

0.2pc of GDP: Plan to achieve paltry primary surplus a welcome step: Fund

IMF resets 4 delayed SBs, sets 8 new ones

External debt to reach $140.9bn: IMF

EFF entails high fiscal risks: IMF

Read more stories