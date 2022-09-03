AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Pakistan

Bentley Mulsanne stolen from London recovered in Karachi

Muhammad Ali Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE), Karachi has recovered a highly expensive vehicle ‘Bentley Mulsanne,’ which was stolen from London, United Kingdom.

This unprecedented incident where a stolen vehicle from London recovered in Karachi on the information given by the UK intelligence agency, has raised serious questions on the performance of the country’s different agencies.

According to the document, the British intelligence agency sent credible information to the CCE, Karachi that a grey Bentley Mulsanne, V8 Automatic, VIN number SCBBA63Y7FC001375, engine number CKB304693, which was stolen from London, is parked in DHA, Karachi.

In response, the team of CCE has mounted strict surveillance at the aforesaid location in order to verify the veracity of the information. During a physical search, the department recovered the vehicle which was found parked inside the car porch of the house.

The light grey coloured cloth was removed and the grey Bentley Mulsanne was found having Pakistani registration No Plate BRS-279(2020 Sindh) at the back side of the vehicle, whereas a white coloured handmade number plate bearing BRS-279 was found on the front side of the vehicle.

However, the chassis number of the vehicle was matched with the given details of the stolen vehicle. Consequently, the department has taken the owner and the vehicle into custody for further investigation.

During the initial course of the inquiry, the owner of the vehicle disclosed that the vehicle was sold to him by another person, who took all the responsibilities to clear all required documentation from the concerned authorities. On his information, the department has also arrested the said person, who introduced himself as a broker and disclosed the name of the main culprit, who is still an absconder.

Sources in the customs department told that the registration of such an expensive vehicle required sale permission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NOC from Pakistan Customs, and the receipt of the payment of duty and taxes.

Astonishingly, the Sindh Excise and Taxation department registered this stolen vehicle without completing all legal formalities, indicating the involvement of Sindh Excise officers in these illicit activities. The case has been registered and further investigation is in progress to take the responsible persons behind the bar.

