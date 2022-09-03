Ziauddin Hospital sets up medical camp in Thatta

KARACHI: A team of students, doctors and support medical staff from Ziauddin University and Dr Ziauddin Hospitals set up a medical and relief camp in Hilaya, Thatta, in supervision of Dr Nida Hussain, Pro-chancellor, Ziauddin University.

The purpose of medical and relief camp is to help flood-affecteed people in Sindh who are passing through dreadful conditions due to catastrophic floods and are left homeless with no medicines, food and shelter.

In her visit to the relief camp in Thatta, Dr Nida Hussain said that our relief camp is in full swing where our team consisting of doctors, medical students, paramedics and nursing staff are tirelessly working at the flood-relief camp in Hilaya, Thatta.