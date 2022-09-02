AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 falls 0.36% as investors panic over high inflation reading

  • IMF predicts CPI to remain on higher side throughout FY23
BR Web Desk Published 02 Sep, 2022 08:13pm
Follow us

The two-day rally came to an end at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday and the KSE-100 index fell 0.36% as investors panicked over the historically high inflation reading in Pakistan.

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation in Pakistan clocked in at 27.3% in August 2022 on a year-on-year basis, the highest since the first half of 1975.

As a result, the KSE-100 index offloaded 150.97 points or 0.36% to end at 42,309.11 points.

KSE-100 rises 0.26% on receipt of IMF tranche

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted the inflation reading to stay on the higher side throughout fiscal year 2022-23.

Trading began on a mixed note and the KSE-100 remained range-bound throughout the day. The market ended the first session flat however, the sell-off intensified in second session and accelerated the losses.

All index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, banks and oil sectors closed with losses.

A report from Capital Stake stated that the PSX closed last trading session of the week in red.

“Indices slipped lower for most part of the day, whereas volumes depreciated from last close,” the report said. “CPI reaching an all-time high as well as news of inflation rising further due to floods dented investors’ confidence despite release of the loan tranche from IMF.”

A report from Topline Securities stated that range-bound session was observed at the exchange as index traded between its intra-day high of 109 points and intra-day low of -151 points.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 south included oil and gas exploration sector (47.23 points), banking sector (16.13 points) and automobile parts and accessories sector (15.54 points).

Volume on the all-share index dropped to 160.1 million from 248.2 million on Thursday. On the other hand, the value of shares traded plunged to Rs4.63 billion from Rs8.02 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 11.9 million shares, followed by Flying Cement with 9.7 million shares and Silk Bank with 8.9 million shares.

Shares of 344 companies were traded on Friday, of which 130 registered an increase, 193 recorded a fall, and 21 remained unchanged.

Pakistan equity market

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 falls 0.36% as investors panic over high inflation reading

Winning streak ends: rupee sustains losses as US dollar strengthens globally

Average inflation in Pakistan to clock in at 19.9% in FY23, IMF expects

'Ramifications go wider': Pakistan floods threaten Afghanistan food supply, says UN

Pakistan floods: PM announces Rs1mn for families that have lost loved ones

Sindh witnessing worst floods in history, says CM Murad Ali Shah

Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting next week

Govt increases prices of various commodities in utility stores

Pro-Taliban cleric among 18 dead in Afghanistan mosque blast

Flood-affected people need healing not Imran’s dirty politics: Musadik

Read more stories