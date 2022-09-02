AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pro-Taliban cleric among 18 dead in Afghanistan mosque blast

Reuters Published September 2, 2022 Updated September 2, 2022 07:34pm
Follow us

KABUL: A blast outside a mosque in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 18 people including a high-profile pro-Taliban cleric in what authorities said was an attack.

“18 have been killed and 23 have been injured,” spokesman for the interior ministry Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters.

Death toll in Kabul mosque blast rises to 21

Herat’s police spokesman Mahmood Rasoli said that Mujib Rahman Ansari - the pro-Taliban cleric - was among the dead along with some of his guards and civilians as they approached the mosque for Friday prayers.

Al Jazeera Media Network, citing unnamed sources, said 28 people had been killed and 45 injured.

The Taliban’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid, in a Tweet expressed “strong condolences” over Ansari’s death and said his attackers would be punished.

Mujib Rahman Ansari had spoken strongly in defence of the Taliban at a large gathering of thousands of scholars and elders organised by the group in late June, condemning anyone who stood against their administration.

The Taliban say they have improved security in the country since taking power around a year ago, but there have been several blasts in recent months, some of them targeting busy mosques during prayers. The United Nations has raised concerns about the growing number of attacks and some blasts have been claimed by a local branch of the Islamic State.

The was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s explosion.

Afghanistan Taliban Herat Zabiullah Mujahid Blast Afghan mosque Mujib Rahman Ansari

Comments

1000 characters

Pro-Taliban cleric among 18 dead in Afghanistan mosque blast

Winning streak ends: rupee sustains losses as US dollar strengthens globally

Average inflation in Pakistan to clock in at 19.9% in FY23, IMF expects

'Ramifications go wider': Pakistan floods threaten Afghanistan food supply, says UN

Pakistan floods: PM announces Rs1mn for families that have lost loved ones

Sindh witnessing worst floods in history, says CM Murad Ali Shah

KSE-100 falls 0.36% as investors panic over high inflation reading

Oil rallies ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Govt increases prices of various commodities in utility stores

Flood-affected people need healing not Imran’s dirty politics: Musadik

Read more stories