AGL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
ANL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
EFERT 83.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
EPCL 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.9%)
FCCL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.88%)
FFL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
OGDC 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.33%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
PRL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 19.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
TREET 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
TRG 90.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.77%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
WAVES 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 4.1 (0.1%)
BR30 15,519 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
KSE100 42,428 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,997 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

McKeon headlines Australia team for swim short-course world titles

AFP Published 02 Sep, 2022 09:56am
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Eight Olympic gold medallists were named on Australia’s team Friday for swimming’s world short-course championships this year, spearheaded by Emma McKeon and Kaylee McKeown.

The event, held in a 25-metre pool instead of the usual 50, will take place in Melbourne on December 13-18 after Russia was stripped of hosting rights for invading Ukraine.

Also on the 36-strong team are the likes of Mack Horton, Kyle Chalmers and recently crowned 100m freestyle world champion Mollie O’Callaghan.

Head coach Rohan Taylor said the squad was “a great mix of experienced athletes at the international level who are race hardened following some quality campaigns this year, alongside some fresh faces”.

“Ours is one of the most competitive teams to make in international swimming, so I have complete confidence every time we select a squad that they will enter the meet prepared and willing to give nothing short of their best,” he added.

FINA stripped Kazan in Russia of hosting duties earlier this year after several national swimming federations said they would boycott the event.

Australia squad: Minna Atherton, Grayson Bell, Brittany Castelluzzo, Kyle Chalmers, Shaun Champion, Isaac Cooper, Lizzy Dekkers, Alexander Grant, Kayla Hardy, Meg Harris, Ty Hartwell, Chelsea Hodges, Mack Horton, Lee Se-Bom, Clyde Lewis, Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Emilie Muir, Leah Neale, Tommy Neill, Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Alex Perkins, Jamie Perkins, David Schlicht, Brendon Smith, Mikayla Smith, Flynn Southam, Jenna Strauch, Stuart Swinburn, Laura Taylor, Matt Temple, Sam Williamson, Madi Wilson, Brad Woodward, Josh Yong.

Emma McKeon Olympic gold medallists Kaylee McKeown Rohan Taylor

Comments

1000 characters

McKeon headlines Australia team for swim short-course world titles

Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

PM agrees to give NEECA back to Power Division

PL on petrol jacked up by 87pc

Read more stories