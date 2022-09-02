AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
Top Russian oil official dies after fall from hospital window

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2022 06:00am
MOSCOW: Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil, died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, two sources familiar with the situation said, becoming the latest in a series of businessmen to meet with sudden unexplained deaths.

The sources confirmed reports by several Russian media that the 67-year-old had plunged to his death, but the circumstances surrounding his fall were unclear.

Two people who knew Maganov well told Reuters they believed it was highly unlikely he had committed suicide. Another source close to the company said there was a belief inside Lukoil management that he had killed himself, but he had not seen evidence or documents to support that.

