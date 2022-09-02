Imran claims four people conspired to get him disqualified

SARGODHA: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that four people conspired in a closed room and planned to get him disqualified.

“I have recorded a tape in which I have revealed the names of four people who conspired against me and planned to disqualify my government. If something happens to me, that tape will be exposed to the public, and then the public will not spare those four people. The election commissioner was asked to disqualify me in the funding case,” Imran Khan claimed while addressing a big public gathering on Thursday.

He said that the “imported government” will do each task that it is ordered to. “When asked about the inflation, the rulers say it was an order from the IMF. How can it happen that those looting the country for 30 years should rule us?”

The PTI chairman said that they would not accept the present rulers no matter how many cases are registered against them. “We will neither sit silent nor spare these thieves,” he added.

He claimed that he and his party leaders have been facing fake cases for the past four months after being ousted from the office of the prime minister. He added the federal government is ‘managing the media’ and the persons supporting his ideology bore the brunt. He said he would not bow to such tactics as no bid can shatter his resolve to fight for ‘real freedom’.

He came down hard on the federal government for what he called bringing in unprecedented inflation and adding to public woes. He continued: “The people have been making a litany of complaints about the surge in prices of petroleum products and power tariff but to no avail.

"People are finding it difficult to make both end meet. This coalition government has nothing to do with public service.”

According to him, all of his rivals are looters and he reiterated his demand for holding a ‘free and fair election' for the sake of the country.

While reacting to his recent telethon, PTI’s Imran Khan said at a public rally in Sargodha that overseas Pakistanis generously donated to the telethon, adding that many people could not be contacted because all of the telethon’s lines were busy. As more money is collected, a control room will be built to help the flood victims, where the victims will send aid to where they need help.

“Chief Election Commissioner, you have understood for the first time what foreign funding is. We have been sent a lot of money by overseas Pakistanis,” he added.

Imran Khan further said that to the slavery of the IMF Pakistanis have to spread their hands before IMF, adding that by mobilizing overseas Pakistanis country can be saved from further debts.

The former PM challenged and said that the Tosha Khana case should be heard openly, adding that the cases of Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gilani should also be heard. Things would become crystal clear.

Imran Khan expressed the resolve to work for the flood victims more than anyone; however, he will not spare the thieves.

Earlier in his address at the lawyers' convention in Sargodha, the ex-premier said when the population in the world increased, the provinces also increased. “The PTI’s goal is to make easy the life of the common persons and I am in favour of making every division a province,” he said.

“If there are more units, people's problems will be solved soon and with a good local government system, people's problems will be fixed at the earliest,” the former prime minister stressed. In the feudal system, the feudal lord considers himself above the law, he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that 26 years ago, he started his struggle for the sake of justice and the just right to ‘real freedom’. He urged people from various walks of life to join his ‘struggle against slavery'. He laid stress on following the philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

Imran Khan said an imported government has been imposed and it just obeys its foreign masters … it has nothing to do with the public service delivery.

Imran Khan said that they (the rival party leaders) filed cases against him when they faced humiliation in Saudi Arabia and they are now going to register another case for ‘insulting the IMF’.

