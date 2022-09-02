EU delegation meets PPP leader

LAHORE: European Union delegation led by Political Secretary of the European Union Dillarde Teilane called on general secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party’s chapter for Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtza on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by consultant for the European Union Delegation, Zaid Ahmed Maher, and Coordinator DRI Samia Yusuf, Finance Secretary PPP central Punjab Rana Jawad, Secretary Events and Records Ahsan Rizvi and PPP leader Afraz Naqvi.

PPP Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza briefed the delegation about the contributions of the party for strengthening the democratic values in the country. He said PPP passed the 18th amendment with the consensus and it is due to this amendment the democracy and the federation strengthened.

He also said that PPP always stood for the rights of the minorities, freedom of expression and women rights. The PPP believes that democracy is the best revenge. He said Pakistan Peoples Party don’t have any objection on the use of Electronic Voting Machines but have reservations on its usage.

The PPP always welcome debate on electoral reforms. Political parties should give 5% representation to women on general seats. He also suggested that women should be nominated for reserved seats based on their performance.

The great example of women representation of PPP is Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Faryal Talpur, Dr Nafisa Shah, Shazia Murry, Sherry Rehman. He said people of Pakistan are politically aware that women like Abida Hussain, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Salim Bibi Bharwana have been getting elected from backward areas like Chiniot and Jhang. The Benazir Income Support Programme has played a fundamental role in the registration of women voters.

Hassan Murtaza was of the view that Sindh was punished because of their political consciousness.

He also paid tributes to the political struggle of Jam Saqi and G M Syed. While responding to the question Murtaza said that the political parties must discourage bringing the same women again and again to the assemblies. Women's membership in the PPP is more than other political parties.

The representation of women in various committees of the party is 5 to 10 percent. While responding to a question regarding intolerance in Pakistani politics Hassan Murtza said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is responsible for increasing intolerance in the country particularly after the 2018 elections.

He said Imran Khan instead of strengthening the institutions indulge in blaming his political rivals. He said that he personally believes in strengthening the institutions. He further said Imran Khan is not accepting the decisions of the institutions.

Speaking on the occasion Dillarde Teilane said that European Union is in contact with various political parties on electoral reforms. She said European Union wants improvement in electoral reforms in Pakistan.

She said that European Union is interested in knowing about the legislations regarding the disabled, minorities and transgender. The European Union will welcome recommendations for electoral reforms at the federal and provincial levels.

