ECP asks Punjab to hold LG polls soon

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed the Punjab provincial government to ensure immediate holding of local government elections in the province.

A meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja was held here which discussed the delay in holding local government elections.

The commission blamed the provincial government for the delay in holding the LG polls, saying it changed the rules from time to time, which led to the delay.

The ECP officials said that frequent amendments to local government law made by the provincial government were the main reason for the delay.

The director general (law) of ECP told the meeting that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had directed for holding local government elections in the province and any further delay would be a violation of the apex court’s orders.

“Any delay in holding timely local government elections will not only be a violation of the constitution it will also be a contempt of court,” he added.

The CEC made it clear to the chief secretary Punjab that under the apex court’s orders, the provincial government is bound to hold local bodies’ elections in the province as soon as possible.

He asked the chief secretary to warn the provincial government not to delay the polls any further as the apex court had clearly ordered for holding the elections.

“The provincial government is bound to hold local councils’ elections under the constitution, as well as, the orders of the Supreme Court,” said the CEC.

The chief secretary Punjab and other officials attended the meeting.

