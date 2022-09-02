AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
JI urges govt to write off farm loans

Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2022 06:00am
LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq has called upon the government to write off the loans and electricity bills of the growers from rain and flood-affected areas by declaring these districts calamity hit.

He also asked for extending financial assistance to the growers to enable them to sow the next season crops. These loans should be interest free in accordance with the decision of the Shariah court for saving the agriculture, economy and cities.

Haq was addressing the general councils of the Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) at Mansoora the other day. Secretary General JI Ameer ul Azeem and other office-bearers of the Board and JI were also present on this occasion.

KBP Central President Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Chaddhar and provincial presidents of the board briefed the JI leadership about damages caused by flood and rains in their respective provinces and issues being faced by the farming community.

Demanding writing off the loans of growers in flood-affected areas, the JI Chief said his party would continue rehabilitation services to rehabilitate the last affected person.

