Sharjeel visits rain-affected areas of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visiting different rain-affected areas of Hyderabad Taluka (Rural) said on Thursday that people would not be left alone in this difficult time while all resources were being utilized to provide relief to rain-affected people. He said two meals a day and medical facilities were being provided to the affected people in the relief camp.

The minister inspected the drainage work at Tando Fazal Road behind Lahori Hotel and directed the concern officers to expedite the drainage work. Later, he inspected the water level of the Seri Canal in Tando Fazal and got details from the residents of the area. He informed that a new spell of rains had been forecasted while more than 0.5 million cusecs of water was passing through Guddu and Sukkur barrages. He said an increase in water had been recorded in Kotri barrage and 0.4 million cusecs were passing there.

He said in a couple of days the water flow at Guddu and Sukkur was likely to reach more than 0.6 million cusecs. In Sindh, both sides of Kacha land were submerged in rainwater adding that the water pressure was increasing on the embankments.

He said Irrigation Department was closely monitoring the embankments of the Indus River round-o-clock while the district administration and revenue officials were on alert. He said that the members of Provincial Cabinet and MNAs of PPP were monitoring the relief and rescue operations in their respective constituencies. Besides, rain emergency focal persons were also present in all the districts.

He said our first priority was to shift the affected people to safe places and provide relief to them while in the second phase, after the situation would get improved, the rehabilitation of the affected people would be started.

