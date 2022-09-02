AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.59%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.65%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 15,509 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,460 Increased By 108.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HBL partners with AICL to provide dairy, livestock insurance

Press Release Published 02 Sep, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

KARACHI: HBL and Adamjee Insurance Company Limited (AICL) have collaborated for providing livestock insurance to clients. The insurance arrangement will provide coverage of animal mortality in addition to covering the accidental death of the client.

This partnership brings a unique insurance product to the industry i.e., “Working Capital Livestock Insurance Scheme.” This product further strengthens the HBL agriculture portfolio by mitigating significant risks and promoting greater financial empowerment for the dairy and livestock farming sector of Pakistan.

Commenting on the occasion, Habib Shah, Acting Head Agriculture Banking – HBL, said, “Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producing country in the world. The agreement with AICL will facilitate in improvement of the dairy and livestock ecosystem through the provision of insurance protection to dairy farmers towards animal mortality. HBL is the leading farmer financing provider in the country and is committed to enhancing financial inclusion in rural Pakistan through such partnerships.”

Syed Ahmer Shoaib, Deputy Executive Director Commercial – AICL, said, “We believe that this partnership will benefit Pakistan’s dairy farmers by enhancing their protection. The integration of personal accident coverage of farmers in the livestock insurance is a benefitting value addition that actively enhances the agricultural landscape of Pakistan while adding to the stability and sustainability of farmers.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

HBL Adamjee Insurance Company Limited livestock insurance dairy

Comments

1000 characters

HBL partners with AICL to provide dairy, livestock insurance

Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

PM agrees to give NEECA back to Power Division

PL on petrol jacked up by 87pc

Aptma, US Cotton Council agree to explore investment chances

Read more stories