US to revise Afghan resettlement policy: US official

Reuters Published September 1, 2022 Updated September 1, 2022 08:00pm
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s administration is stopping - with a few exceptions – the temporary relocation of Afghans to the United States and focusing on reuniting immediate family members with pathways to permanent residence, according to a senior administration official.

The policy revision follows criticism by some lawmakers, refugee organizations and veterans groups that the administration failed to properly plan the evacuation of Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution when it pulled the last US troops out of Afghanistan a year ago.

The administration says the evacuation – marred by chaos at Kabul airport and a suicide bombing that killed 13 US service members and more than 170 Afghans – was a success, with nearly 90,000 Afghans resettled in the United States in one of the largest operations of its kind.

A year into Taliban rule, ICC prosecutors seek resumed Afghan war crimes probe

The administration’s “commitment to our Afghan allies is enduring,” the senior administration official said while briefing reporters on Wednesday on changes to the relocation policy. “This commitment does not have an end date.”

The revised policy, dubbed Enduring Welcome, begins on Oct. 1.

Under the changes, the official said, the United State will stop – with a few exceptions – admitting Afghans on humanitarian parole, a special program that grants temporary entry but no pathway to lawful permanent residence.

The revised policy, the official said, will focus on relocating to the United States immediate family members of US citizens, green card holders and Afghans with Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) granted to those at risk of Taliban retaliation because they worked for the US government.

Taliban celebrate anniversary of foreign troop withdrawal

Family members admitted from those categories will have “durable, long-term immigration status,” allowing them to “morequickly settle and integrate into their new communities,” the official said. “We know family reunification remains a really high priority for Afghans themselves and for the communities who care about them and for advocates across the country, veterans groups as well,” said the official. “It is for us, too.”

The revised policy follows months of talks between the administration and the AfghanEvac coalition of groups that help evacuate and resettle Afghans in the United States.

“It’s a massive deal for us,” said Sean VanDiver, the coalition head, adding that the government still needs to improve processing SIV applications and increase relocation flights.

