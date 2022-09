TOKYO: Japan’s Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it would raise prices of the Leaf battery electric vehicle for the domestic market due to high commodity and logistical costs.

The automaker also said it would stop taking orders for the vehicle currently sold in the domestic market on Sept. 22.

It did not say when it will resume taking orders on the website.

Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay

The Leaf is sold starting from around 3.7 million yen ($26,511.89).