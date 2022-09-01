AGL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CBOT soybeans may test support at $14.02-1/4

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2022 10:15am
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may test a support at $14.02-1/4 per bushel, a break below could open the way towards $13.77.

The contract broke a rising trendline.

The break confirmed both a continuation of the downtrend from $14.84-1/2 and a reversal of the uptrend from $12.88-1/2.

The current fall is tentatively classified as the third leg of a correction from the July 29 high of $14.35-1/2, which together with the low of $13.56 forms a big neutral zone.

Resistance is at $14.30-3/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into $14.43-1/4 to $14.59 range. On the daily chart, the contract seems to be consolidating within a wedge.

CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.43-1/4

Following its failure to break a resistance at $14.32-1/2, the contract is falling towards the support of $14.03-1/4.

A break below this support would confirm the wedge as a bearish pattern, which suggests a target of $13.56.

