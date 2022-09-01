AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

APP Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said “justice must be seen to be done” in the contempt of court case being heard by the Islamabad High Court against former prime minister Imran Khan.

“The region’s most popular leader and three-time prime minister (Nawaz Sharif) was barred from heading the party after his lifetime disqualification on account of not receiving salary from his son with the help of Black’s Law Dictionary, and sent to jail along with his daughter, “ she said in a series of tweets.

Show-cause notice in woman judge’s case: IK regrets his remarks

If justice were to be done on the “basis of popularity” then why it was ignored in the case of Nawaz Sharif, the minister questioned.

“If Imran Khan has been given seven days time (to submit his reply in the contempt case) then Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry and Nihal Hashmi should also have been given such concession,” she said, adding “if today’s decision is right then the past verdicts (in the contempt of court cases) should also be corrected, and if those (the past ones) were correct then the justice should be seen to be done in the instant case.”

