AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

NNI Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday rejected the allegations of treason against him, saying that whatever he said was in the national interest.

Taking to media in the Parliament House, the former finance minister said that since he had not committed any treason, it is unfair to call him a ‘traitor’, saying that whatever he said was for the sake of 220 million people of the country. Taking a swipe at his opponents, Tarin said if he committed treason then what about the PDM who in the past talked about tearing copies of the International Monetary Funds (IMF) documents.

It merits mention here that earlier, an alleged audio of PTI leader Shaukat Tarin surfaced in which he allegedly asked Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Ministers to backtrack from IMF commitments in order to pressurize federal government.

In the audio clip, former finance minister was purportedly giving directions to provincial finance minister to derail International Monetary Fund deal.

Leaked audios of finance ministers: PPP leader calls for treason cases against IK, Tareen, Leghari and Jhagra

In alleged audio, Shaukat Tarin said that they need to backtrack from Rs750 billion commitments and tell the lender that the commitment Punjab made was pre-floods and now the province “cannot honor it”.

The PTI leader told the finance minister to draft a letter and send it to him for vetting so it could be sent to the federal government and later on to the IMF representative in Pakistan.

At Tarin’s request, Leghari asked whether Pakistan would suffer if Punjab withdraws from the deal.

“Well, frankly isn’t the state already suffering because of the way they are treating your chairman [Khan] and everybody else? IMF will definitely ask them: where will you get the money from now?” Tarin responded.

He further said that Centre is sending PTI leadership to jail and filing terrorism case. Tarin said that this could not go on further and the party could not bear being “mistreated” and not respond. “We cannot be blackmailed.

IMF PDM PTI Shaukat Tarin treason case audio leak

Comments

1000 characters

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

POL products’ prices increased

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Constitutionality of Section 7E of IT Ord, 2001: LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab secretaries and FBR

Read more stories