Thailand’s envoy informs official of donation collected for flood relief

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2022 06:45am
ISLAMABAD: Chakkrid Krachaiwong, the ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan, met Additional Secretary (UN/ FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad and informed him about flood relief assistance for Pakistan equivalent to Rs 6 million collected in Thailand on behalf of Most Venerable Aryawangso, a renowned Buddhist Monk.

The cheque was handed over to the Ambassador of Pakistan to Thailand Sahebzada Ahmed Khan in Bangkok. The ambassador also informed of assistance being arranged by the Thai government for flood relief activities.

The additional secretary expressed gratitude to the Most Venerable and the people of Thailand for their love for Pakistan and solidarity in this difficult time.

