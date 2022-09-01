AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

Press Release Published 01 Sep, 2022 07:04am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi-based supply chain tech company Oware Technologies signed an agreement with Pakistan’s leading energy company Reon Energy Limited for their upcoming large-scale industrial solar energy and storage project. Both companies have come together to elevate the role of sustainability in business practices across Pakistan.

Oware made a full warehousing facility available to Reon within 72 hours to provide storage for over 7,000 solar panels. In addition, Oware will provide Reon with HSE-compliant services for shipment, delivery, and offloading to their customer. Oware's proprietary cloud supply chain system will be used to manage the logistics from start to finish.

“As the world shifts towards a digitized future, businesses are realizing the importance of adopting tech-driven supply chain ecosystems that can tackle business and operational challenges, bolster resiliency, and maintain their competitive edge. Our collaboration with Reon will demonstrate how business value is created for long-term sustainable impact,” added Oware co-founder Adil Nisar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Reon Energy Limited environmental sustainability large scale industrial solar energy Oware Technologies

Comments

1000 characters

Oware collaborates with Reon Energy to boost environmental sustainability

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

POL products’ prices increased

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Constitutionality of Section 7E of IT Ord, 2001: LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab secretaries and FBR

Read more stories