AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OGDCL distributes food packages among flood-hit people in Sindh

Press Release Published 01 Sep, 2022 07:10am
Follow us

KARACHI: In the wake of massive flash floods that have wreaked havoc across various parts of the country, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has continued its flood relief activities and distributed 180 food packages among the flood affectees of Ghotki and Sanghar districts of Sindh.

The recent floods and torrential rains wreaked devastation on different parts of the country. Responding to the calamity, OGDCL immediately mobilized its resources in the flood-affected areas to provide all possible relief and facilitation.

Being a responsible corporate entity, OGDCL under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) responded to the calamity by mobilizing its own resources. OGDCL programme has distributed food hampers among the affectees of the recent flood in Ghotki and Sanghar districts of Sindh around OGDCL Qadirpur and Rig N-3 near Sinjhoro Gas Field respectively. The food hampers provided instant relief to flood stricken locals of the areas. Regional and Field Authorities of OGDCL distributed flood relief items among the affectees. The affected people highly appreciated the efforts of OGDCL for its great efforts to mitigate the sufferings of the flood victims.

Earlier, the company has distributed water pumps and food packages among the flood victims of Taluka and Hyderabad districts. The company had also provided aid to PDMA Baluchistan for flood affected families. In addition, OGDCL had also provided medicines to authorities of district Jhal Magsi for flood affectees. In June 2022, the company had provided medicines to authorities of district Dera Bugti to cope up the Cholera outbreak.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGDCL flood affectees Floods in Pakistan food packages flood hit people in Sindh flood relief activities

Comments

1000 characters

OGDCL distributes food packages among flood-hit people in Sindh

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

POL products’ prices increased

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Constitutionality of Section 7E of IT Ord, 2001: LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab secretaries and FBR

Read more stories