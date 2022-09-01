Import of onion, tomato to stabilise prices in local market: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the government has allowed businessmen to import onion and tomato from Iran and Afghanistan to stabilise increasing prices after the catastrophe of floods in the country.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, he said that Pakistan is facing an unprecedented devastation as a result of floods and rains.

He said a price monitoring mechanism has been reactivated under which prices will be monitored on a weekly basis and strict legal action taken against hoarders.

The minister said the federal government is fully supporting provincial governments to facilitate the flood-affected people. He said the provincial governments are utilising all their resources for the rehabilitation of the affected people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022