AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Cotton crisis

Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: News that fears of much of the standing cotton crop being washed away by heavy rains are coming true in Punjab and Sindh, especially the latter, must have rattled a number of ministries in Islamabad.

The agriculture ministry would already be drawing up estimates of damage done to farmers and their livelihoods, and how much it would impact the sector once the season passes.

The commerce ministry would need to know the exact shortfall very soon so it can go about finding markets and making orders for an extraordinary, and unexpected consignment that will surely upset overall import estimates for the ongoing fiscal.

And the finance ministry would have to arrange necessary funds; meaning it would have to find a less desperate sector to divert money from, given the tight fiscal situation. That is why the official estimate so far of 10-50 percent damage done presents too wide a spread to know what exactly to do.

Export businesses, especially the textile sector, must be holding their breath as well. Cotton feeds into textile which makes up 60 percent of the precious export basket, after all, and these are already times when the import-dependent nature of a number of crucial exports is fast making them untenable. Now if cotton, too, will burn a lot of dollars to earn desperately needed foreign exchange, then sooner or later this sector will also fall on itself. Worse still, there’s no telling when the real extent of the damage will be known. Almost 95 percent of the crop is in the fields at the moment.

And it cannot survive for more than 24 hours if submerged in one foot of water, whereas it’s been raining non-stop for more than two days in Sindh and much of the crop has already been under-water all this time. So there’s a good chance that whatever confirmation comes will be received very badly in Islamabad.

Now, even if the government is able to scrape enough to get the cotton it needs, which it will have to, and textile exporters manage to dodge this particular bullet, what is to become of the farmers who’ve been ruined all over again? How much more funds will now have to be diverted to them so they can make it through to next year? And what’s going to happen to the trade balance if we spend top dollar for last-minute cotton and still fall short of our needs?

This crisis has exposed a number of things, not the least how central rains are to our crops. It was only at the start of this season that cotton plantation had to be delayed for lack of rainwater, forcing farmers to miss the sowing target by a wide margin, and now that compromised production is further cut back. Surely, at least some of this could have been foreseen.

It’s not impossible in this day and age to forecast weather patterns, and if such devastation was on the cards, why didn’t relevant departments and ministries mobilise in time instead of making a rush at the last minute? When your agri economy is stuck in the Middle Ages, even though it makes the lion’s share of the GDP and employment, besides having the highest number of households associated with it, then the least you can do is coordinate it effectively with all departments it regularly does business with.

Pakistan’s economy is just too vulnerable right now to digest too many such shocks. And failure to control the current account is the cancer at the centre of it. It says a lot that the trade balance bloated to its worst just when the textile sector made its best killing on record. Now, if the flagship exporter is also facing raw material problems that are traced to the weather’s impact on cotton output, then we are on very weak footing indeed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

gdp Cotton prices agriculture ministry Pakistan’s Economy Cotton Spot Rates cotton markets

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton crisis

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

POL products’ prices increased

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Constitutionality of Section 7E of IT Ord, 2001: LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab secretaries and FBR

Read more stories