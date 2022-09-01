Flood-hit areas: PM seeks report from PD on restoration of power system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report from the Power Division as to what was done for the restoration of the electricity system in the flood-affected areas from August 25 till now.

On Wednesday, the PM chaired an emergency meeting on the restoration of electricity, and repair of roads and communication system in the flood-affected areas and wanted its early completion.

He directed that restoration of the communication system and repair of roads should be completed by Friday (tomorrow) and Kalam-Swat link roads should also be repaired and connected by next week.

The Power Division was directed to submit a detailed report of its work for the restoration of the power system from August 25 till now with progress of the work, and if the work was not completed or is at a standstill, give detailed reasons for it.

The prime minister directed the electricity in Balochistan should be made operational in the next 48 hours by restoring and repairing all the transmission lines.

The prime minister directed that the chief executives of the Discos should be present in their cities and an awareness campaign should be conducted.

He directed Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir to supervise the restoration work of the flood-affected transmission network in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khurram Dastgir Khan, DG FWO, chairman NHA, and officials of relevant ministries.

The meeting was briefed about the road damage and ongoing rehabilitation work in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and South Punjab besides, a detailed briefing on the maintenance of electricity transmission lines.

