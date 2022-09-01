Police athletes: Punjab IGP pledges to provide better opportunities

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP), Faisal Shahkar has said that athletes who have made the name of the department famous by showing high performance in sports competitions are valuable assets of the police department and all possible steps to provide them best opportunities and training facilities shall be ensured.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Punjab police’s Sports Board at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Wednesday. Addressing the participants, he said that all possible encouragement will be given to the sportsmen participating at the national and international level sports competitions while actions will be taken on priority basis for the timely promotion of sportsmen of the Punjab police.

He directed Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan to organize sports competitions at the district and region level regularly as per the annual schedule and utilize all available resources for the trainings and practices of the athletes.

The IG police said that sports competitions play an important role in maintaining the mental and physical health and fitness of the force, so the officers should ensure more measures in personal interest to improve the performance of the police athletes.

In the meeting, an action plan for the promotion of sports in the Punjab police was considered while representation of the players at national and international level competitions including trainings, availability of resources was also discussed.

Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan and Chief Sports Officer Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin said the players have represented the country in important sports, including kabaddi and volleyball. They said the Punjab police won 24 medals at national level competitions.

The IG Punjab said that the players are not less than anyone in their abilities, only they need better trainings, available facilities and improve the quality of practice for which measures will be ensured under a systematic strategy. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar also attended the meeting.

