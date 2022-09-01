AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police athletes: Punjab IGP pledges to provide better opportunities

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP), Faisal Shahkar has said that athletes who have made the name of the department famous by showing high performance in sports competitions are valuable assets of the police department and all possible steps to provide them best opportunities and training facilities shall be ensured.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Punjab police’s Sports Board at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Wednesday. Addressing the participants, he said that all possible encouragement will be given to the sportsmen participating at the national and international level sports competitions while actions will be taken on priority basis for the timely promotion of sportsmen of the Punjab police.

He directed Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan to organize sports competitions at the district and region level regularly as per the annual schedule and utilize all available resources for the trainings and practices of the athletes.

The IG police said that sports competitions play an important role in maintaining the mental and physical health and fitness of the force, so the officers should ensure more measures in personal interest to improve the performance of the police athletes.

In the meeting, an action plan for the promotion of sports in the Punjab police was considered while representation of the players at national and international level competitions including trainings, availability of resources was also discussed.

Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan and Chief Sports Officer Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin said the players have represented the country in important sports, including kabaddi and volleyball. They said the Punjab police won 24 medals at national level competitions.

The IG Punjab said that the players are not less than anyone in their abilities, only they need better trainings, available facilities and improve the quality of practice for which measures will be ensured under a systematic strategy. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Faisal Shahkar Punjab police’s Sports Board Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan Farooq Mazhar sports competitions

Comments

1000 characters

Police athletes: Punjab IGP pledges to provide better opportunities

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

POL products’ prices increased

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Constitutionality of Section 7E of IT Ord, 2001: LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab secretaries and FBR

Read more stories