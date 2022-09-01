Problems faced by people of Chiniot highlighted in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed The University of Kamalia Bill 2022 by majority vote. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Raja Basharat presented the University of Kamalia Bill 2022.

Speaking on the floor of the House Parliamentary leader Pakistan People’s Party Syed Hassan Murtaza said that nobody is serious in solving the issues of Chiniot. He said for the last ten years people of Chiniot have been pointing out that river Chenab is changing its course and is destroying the agricultural land.

The people of Chiniot were very prosperous but due to the flood they became landless. The crops and houses were destroyed. He pointed out that Assistant Commissioner Chiniot is not listening to the grievances of the people. He said people of his constituency are suffering because their representative never changed his loyalty.

Hassan Murtaza demanded that the government allocate five to ten marla plots to homeless people on government land.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sabtain Khan said that Deputy Commissioner Chiniot should submit a report regarding losses caused by floods.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat said that he has asked the assistant commission Bhawana to submit a report on floods.

Home Minister Punjab Hashim Dogar said that there is a civilian martial law like situation in the country. He alleged that federal Home Minister Rana Sanaullah is acting like a civilian martial law administrator. He said minister Raja Basharat will himself look into the matter of airing ARY channel.

Speaker Sabtain Khan said that all parties are in the government, there is no opposition in the country. He said Pervaiz Elahi is elected chief minister.

Minister Chaundry Zaheer Ahmed while speaking on the floor of the House said that Kala Bagh Dam should be constructed to avoid the floods.

