AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Problems faced by people of Chiniot highlighted in Punjab Assembly

Hassan Abbas Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed The University of Kamalia Bill 2022 by majority vote. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Raja Basharat presented the University of Kamalia Bill 2022.

Speaking on the floor of the House Parliamentary leader Pakistan People’s Party Syed Hassan Murtaza said that nobody is serious in solving the issues of Chiniot. He said for the last ten years people of Chiniot have been pointing out that river Chenab is changing its course and is destroying the agricultural land.

The people of Chiniot were very prosperous but due to the flood they became landless. The crops and houses were destroyed. He pointed out that Assistant Commissioner Chiniot is not listening to the grievances of the people. He said people of his constituency are suffering because their representative never changed his loyalty.

Hassan Murtaza demanded that the government allocate five to ten marla plots to homeless people on government land.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sabtain Khan said that Deputy Commissioner Chiniot should submit a report regarding losses caused by floods.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat said that he has asked the assistant commission Bhawana to submit a report on floods.

Home Minister Punjab Hashim Dogar said that there is a civilian martial law like situation in the country. He alleged that federal Home Minister Rana Sanaullah is acting like a civilian martial law administrator. He said minister Raja Basharat will himself look into the matter of airing ARY channel.

Speaker Sabtain Khan said that all parties are in the government, there is no opposition in the country. He said Pervaiz Elahi is elected chief minister.

Minister Chaundry Zaheer Ahmed while speaking on the floor of the House said that Kala Bagh Dam should be constructed to avoid the floods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Raja Basharat Punjab assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza University of Kamalia Bill 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Problems faced by people of Chiniot highlighted in Punjab Assembly

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

POL products’ prices increased

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Constitutionality of Section 7E of IT Ord, 2001: LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab secretaries and FBR

Read more stories