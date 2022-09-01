PFA imposes EPO on marriage hall

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday stopped the functioning of a marriage hall over violations while carrying out an inspection drive against marriage halls in Shalimar Town.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon.

A team of PFA raided a marriage hall and stopped its working till rectification by imposing an Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO).

He said the PFA took action against the marriage hall for doing business without acquiring the food license and medical certificates from the competent authority.

