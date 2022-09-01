AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO cash premium tumbles

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asia’s cash premium for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) has tumbled more than 90% compared to the start of the month as the market became awash with supply.

The 0.5% VLSFO cash premium fell $2.02 to a premium of $3.97 per tonne on Wednesday, sliding for ten consecutive sessions. The premium was at $46.83 at the start of August.

Higher regional exports, steady arbitrage supplies and increasing production from China had weighed on the VLSFO market since mid-July, pulling the market down sharply.

Downstream bunker fuel premiums have also come under pressure, with some bunker traders saying premiums have now fallen back to levels last seen in the first quarter, following a rally in the second quarter.

The front-month VLSFO/Dubai refining crack has also weakened, averaging $25.50 per barrel in August, versus $15.15 per barrel in July.

The high sulphur fuel oil has also softened in recent trading sessions, with the 380-cst HSFO cash premium sliding back into single digits over Singapore quotes towards the end of August.

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) inventories for heavy distillates and residues rebounded 11% from the previous week to 11.68 million barrels (1.84 million tonnes) in the week ended Aug. 29, latest data from S&P Global Commodity Insights showed.

Fuel Oil S&P Global VLSFO FOIZ

Comments

1000 characters

VLSFO cash premium tumbles

POL products’ prices increased

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Constitutionality of Section 7E of IT Ord, 2001: LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab secretaries and FBR

Read more stories