Shanghai stocks fall

SHANGHAI: Shanghai stocks fell on Wednesday as some big cities tightened COVID-19 curbs to combat fresh outbreaks, while sentiment was also dented by data showing factory activity extended declines.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.8% at close, while the CSI 300 Index edged up 0.1%.

The Hang Seng Index ended almost flat, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 0.4%.

The CSI 300 Index retreated 2.2% in August, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 1%.

China’s Guangzhou imposed COVID-19 curbs in parts of the city, joining Shenzhen in battling local flare-ups, while several other big cities also tightened restrictions this week.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 49.4 in August from 49.0 in July but still remained in the contraction range.