Pakistan

PM Shehbaz thanks Narendra Modi for offering condolences

  • People of Pakistan will overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity and rebuild their lives and communities, the premier says in his message
BR Web Desk Published 31 Aug, 2022 09:47pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked Indian premier Narendra Modi for offering condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods in Pakistan.

"I thank Indian PM Narendra Modi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods," PM tweeted.

"With their characteristic resilience, the people of Pakistan shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities," he added.

Earlier this week, Modi offered heartfelt condolences to the families suffering due to the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

In a Twitter post, Modi said that he was hoping for an early restoration of normalcy in the neighbouring country.

"Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," PM Modi said.

A huge relief operation was underway on Monday and international aid began trickling in as Pakistan struggled to deal with the situation that has affected more than 33 million people in the country.

