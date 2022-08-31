As streaming platforms battle it out, here is a pick of top shows to watch this September

September marks the start of many things; the return of school, end of summer, the very first ebbing of fall and of course, a slew of returning and brand new shows beginning their seasons across all of our favorite streaming websites.

As we bid goodbye to our summer blockbusters, ('Top Gun: Maverick', 'Elvis' and more), the fall lineup does not look like it will disappoint.

Thrown in the mix is heated competition amongst top streamers as Netflix registers a record loss of its subscriber database and Disney picks up a slew of new subscribers.

Also elevating competition are streaming entities adding big budget productions to their repertoire, case-in-point, HBO Max with its brand new prequel to the hugely successful ‘Game of Thrones’ series based on George R.R. Martin’s books, titled ‘Song of Ice and Fire’.

‘House of the Dragon’, based on 'Fire & Blood', not only boasted a record-breaking 10 million viewers who tuned in for the debut episode last week, but was promptly renewed for a second season shortly after.

Amazon is just about to debut a prequel to the massively popular 'Lord of the Ring’ series titled, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, having poured $1 billion into it.

All this only cements just how fierce the competition for viewers and their screen time is.

House of the Dragon

Streaming on HBO Max

The much-anticipated prequel is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. It focuses on House Targaryen, and the the events leading up to and covering the Targaryen war of succession, known as the "Dance of the Dragons." Expect gory details and gratuitous fight scenes, as the first two episodes remain true to the franchise's DNA.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stream on Prime Video on September 2

The highly-anticipated 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel series finally airs in September, taking place thousands of years before the original trilogy and the 'The Hobbit' films. The series stars Benjamin Walker, Ema Horvath, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark and others.

Star Wars: Andor

Stream on Disney+ on Sept. 21

Serving as a backstory to the 'Star Wars' franchise, 'Andor' is set five years before 'Star Wars: Rogue One' and tells the tory of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the drifter-turned-rebel spy who becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance's fight against the tyrannical Galactic Empire.

The series stars Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O’Reilly and others.

Andor will launch with a three-episode premiere on release day.

Blonde

Stream on Netflix on September 28

All set to screen at the Venice Film Festival, Blonde is based on the best-selling novel of the same name that reimagines the life of iconic actor Marilyn Monroe. The psychological biographical movie will examine the stark contrast between her professional and personal lives, with her on-screen persona a far cry from the woman who struggles to cope with her love life and drug addiction, as well as the exploitation she endured. Starring Ana de Armas ('The Gray Man', 'No Time to Die').

Netflix still does not have an Academy Award for Best Picture, Apple beat it to the punch in 2022 with 'CODA'. Based on early critics’ reviews, 2023 may just be the year.

Cobra Kai

Stream on Netflix on September 9

Season five of the hit show returns in September, continuing the story of the original characters in 'The Karate Kid' films.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stream on Hulu on September 14

Picking up from where it left off, season five of the dystopian drama follows the consequences of June killing Commander Waterford and follows Serena as she tries to raise her profile in Toronto while Gilead’s influence grows in Canada.

**The Good Fight **

Stream on Paramount+ on September 8

The evergreen show will begin its sixth and final season along with its star cast. The show, responding to the current political climate is slated to run just past the November midterm elections.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

Stream on Netflix on September 21

The show will chronicle the real-life story of a notorious group of teenagers who made a name for themselves stealing from celebrity homes over a decade ago, amassing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from the homes of Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom and more.

The Kardashians

Stream on Hulu on September 22

They need no introduction, and for those still keeping up, a new season is around the corner.