Zverev to make ATP Tour return at Korea Open

SEOUL: Alexander Zverev was named as the headline act and top seed on Wednesday for September’s Korea Open, where...
AFP Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 01:32pm
SEOUL: Alexander Zverev was named as the headline act and top seed on Wednesday for September's Korea Open, where the world number two will make his return to the ATP Tour after a serious ankle injury.

The 25-year-old is not at the US Open, currently being played in New York, but he has been named in Germany's team for the group stage of the Davis Cup finals, which come a week before the Seoul tournament.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist will be one of three top-10 players at the September 24-October 2 event, along with Casper Ruud of Norway and Cameron Norrie of Britain, organisers said.

Zverev, who has won 19 singles titles but is yet to triumph at a Grand Slam, has not played since tearing ankle ligaments during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

He left the court at Roland Garros in a wheelchair and subsequently underwent surgery to repair three torn ligaments in his right ankle.

Zverev ‘super happy’ with recovery despite US Open withdrawal

The ATP Tour is returning to Seoul for the first time since 1996.

The Korea Open is one of six single-year events in 2022 announced to replace tournaments in China cancelled because of Covid restrictions. Others take place in the United States, Israel, Italy and Spain.

Tokyo Olympics Alexander Zverev ATP Tour

