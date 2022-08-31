PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to US for $30m aid

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to the US after it announced humanitarian assistance for the flood affectees in Pakistan where the government is struggling to accelerate aid delivery to more than 33 million people affected.

"The tragedy is massive with millions of people gravely affected and we need our friends around the globe to help the suffering humanity," PM Shehbaz tweeted.

On Tuesday, the US, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), announced $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to support people and communities affected in Pakistan.

US announces $30m aid

“The United States is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life, livelihoods, and homes throughout Pakistan,” the US Embassy here said in a statement.

The statement added that the US will prioritize urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance.

This support will save lives and reduce suffering among the most vulnerable affected communities, it stated, adding that the US will continue to monitor the crisis in close coordination with local partners and Pakistani authorities, the US embassy added.

Due to the rains and floods, over 1,100 people including over 350 children have lost their lives, more than 1,600 people have been injured, and over 287,000 houses have been fully and 662,000 partially destroyed.

Over 735,000 livestock have perished and two million acres of crops have been adversely impacted, besides severe damage to communications infrastructure.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a flash appeal for $160 million to support Pakistan government's flood relief efforts.

Speaking at an event hosted by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), he said “these funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection, and health support.”

Flood emergency: UN announces flash appeal for $160m to assist Pakistan

Pakistan and the UN launched the “2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP)” simultaneously in Islamabad and Geneva, urging the international community to support the government of Pakistan in scaling up and expanding its relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in flood-affected areas across the country.